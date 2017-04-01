The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thursday 10/19/17: News, Millie Weaver, Lindsay Grathwohl
Date: Thursday October 19, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, October 19th: Clinton, Dems Collude With Russia - It's becoming well known that the Clintons, as well as other Democrats, have been colluding with Russians for years on numerous business deals which are detrimental to US interests. The mainstream media has been ignoring this fact while projecting their crimes onto President Trump. Lindsay Grathwohl, the father of the man who infiltrated the Weather Underground, talks about how the radical left is once again growing violent in America. We also look into how the elites are possibly creating an economic bubble they can pop and then blame on Trump. Tune in!
