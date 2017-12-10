The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thu. 10/12/17: News, Analysis, James O'Keefe, Anthony Cumia
Thursday, October 12th: Swamp Fights Trump Tax Plan - Trump promised the biggest tax cuts in history, but establishment Republicans are already scaling back. James O'Keefe of Project Veritas joins today's program to discuss his latest hidden camera operation, this time exposing the New York Times. We'll also cover the latest revelations in the Las Vegas shooting investigation and the Harvey Weinstein scandal. You don't want to miss this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment