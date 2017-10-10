Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Something Just Happened In The Market, Red Alert, Red Alert







 Massive jobs loss in Germany as the second largest airline goes bankrupt. The US has a pension problem but so does Europe and it is really bad. Bubble are everywhere, this time it will be the everything bubble. Something just happened in the stock market, an indicator is now showing that the economy will be entering a recession, each time we've seen this the market comes down, red alert.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)