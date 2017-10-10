Something Just Happened In The Market, Red Alert, Red Alert
Massive jobs loss in Germany as the second largest airline goes
bankrupt. The US has a pension problem but so does Europe and it is
really bad. Bubble are everywhere, this time it will be the everything
bubble. Something just happened in the stock market, an indicator is now
showing that the economy will be entering a recession, each time we've
seen this the market comes down, red alert.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment