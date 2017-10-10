SECRET NORTH KOREA 2017 - YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT IT'S LIKE
Please share what I saw with your friends. What's it really like inside North Korea? I traveled to the country in April/ May 2017. You'll get an idea of what it is like to travel to the most isolated country in the world. We visited many places, from the capital Pyongyang to the poor countryside.
Please do not judge the North Korean people in this video. It is impossible to make a fully balanced view of the country by traveling there. This video is simply presented to give you an indication of my travel experience and my thoughts after returning.
North Korea is a unique, if not slightly weird experience. It was safer than many countries I've visited. Hopefully this will give you another perspective on the DPRK.
