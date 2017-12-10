Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Ron Paul : Russiagate With Robert Parry

Russiagate has "jumped the shark." So says Robert Parry, investigative journalist and founder of ConsortiumNews.com. Parry joins today's Liberty Report to discuss the current state of the mainstream media and the ongoing allegations of Russian interference in American political and social life.













