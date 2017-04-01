Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Ron Paul : Cold War Returned: B-52s Back On 'Ready Alert'

The US Air Force Chief of Staff announced that for the first time since the end of the Cold War, 26 years ago, the 60-plus year old B-53 bombers would be placed back on 24-hour watch, ready to take off and drop nuclear bombs at a moment's notice. Are these just weapons in search of a war?

















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)