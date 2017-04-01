Putin Sounds Alarm After Hillary Clinton “Deal” For Russian Masterspy “N” Nears Total Exposure
A fascinating Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today details a lengthy exchange held during today’s meeting between Members President Putin and Chairwoman of the Council of Federation Valentina Matviyenko wherein “alarms” were expressed relating to recent communications held between Chairwoman Matviyenko and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Matviyenko and Clinton are long time comrades) regarding the 2010 “deal” made between Russia and the Obama regime for the release of Masterspy “N”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment