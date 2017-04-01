Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Putin: Russia's Biggest Mistake Was To Trust The West Too Much





 Russia's biggest mistake over the past 15 years was to trust the West too much, President Vladimir Putin said at a forum with scholars on Thursday. Asked by a Germany-based academic to identify what mistakes Moscow had committed in relations with the West, Putin said: "Our biggest mistake was that we trusted you too much. You interpreted our trust as weakness, and you exploited that."













