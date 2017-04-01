Putin: Russia's Biggest Mistake Was To Trust The West Too Much
Russia's biggest mistake over the past 15 years was to trust the West
too much, President Vladimir Putin said at a forum with scholars on
Thursday.
Asked by a Germany-based academic to identify what mistakes Moscow had
committed in relations with the West, Putin said: "Our biggest mistake
was that we trusted you too much. You interpreted our trust as weakness,
and you exploited that."
