BREAKING -- Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Arrested For Child Pornography

A younger brother of the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was just arrested on Wednesday for possession of child pornography. The arrest of Bruce Paddock comes on the same day of reports that the hard drive from Stephen Paddock's laptop is also mysteriously missing without a single trace.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment