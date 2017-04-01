Prophecy Alert: "Vatican's War Against The Pope"
There are some things in my K.J.V. version Bible that is far from the Catholic Bible. here are some of those differences. (1). "And call no man your Father on earth, For you only have one true Father who is in heaven" (Matthew 23:9). Staying on the subject of a lot of things that the Catholic Church does unlike the true scripture's in my Bible. Again, This has zero to do with judging others, But I am sure that many Catholics will attack or just out right disagree with me. Remember, These scriptures are I read are the real Hebrew word of God revealed. (2). How about going to one of these priest or whatever he is called. How on God's earth can you confess your sins to anyone in the Catholic Church? "For there is only one mediator between God and men, The man Jesus Christ" (1st Timothy 2:5). Only confess your sins to Christ. Why? Because Christ is the only one that can forgive you of your sins. There is a lot more when it comes to the Catholic Church. I will not continue now. It's nice to know that the man who started this is definitely a believer like myself. Congratulations and thank you for standing on the side of Jesus Christ.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
BEGLEY IS A CLOWN OUT OF A THREE RING CIRCUS.ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SERIOUS? THEN DON´T WATCH THIS CLOWN.