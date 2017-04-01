Prophecy Alert: “India Central Bank Mandates National ID To Bank”
We also need to start breaking up these big banks. No bank should ever have so many assets that they are "too big to fail." Not only would many smaller banks allow for greater financial security, the competition between them would be an incentive for them to self-regulate. Plus, many big banks, such as Bank of America, have a history of screwing people in the butt.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment