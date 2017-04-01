PETER SCHIFF STOCK MARKET CRASH IS COMING OCTOBER 2017
If the market starts to crash again, don't the governments of the world all just print more money? Which goes into bonds, and buoys up stocks. I can't see how there can be a proper crash when there is so much money being printed?
<
br />
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment