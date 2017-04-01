NATO Threatens Turkey -- Ron Paul

NATO reacted sharply to Turkey's signing an agreement with Russia to purchase advanced missile defence systems, warning Turkey that it will be responsible for the consequences of such a move. Is the US military-industrial complex getting nervous, or are there larger geopolitical questions at hand? Or both...?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
SINCE WW1 AMERICA HAS BEEN INVOLVED DIRECTLY IN SOME 30 PLUS WARS. MOSTLY OUT OF ECONOMIC MOTIVES. USA HAS BECOME A MAFIA SHAKE DOWN THUGGERY GANG. THERE NO LONGER EXISTS CONSTITUTIONAL PROCESS OR LAW. WE ARE A ROGUE COUNTRY, AND ALL RENEGADE COUNTRIES END UP ON THE ROPES SOONER OR LATER. WITH ISREAL PUSHING USA INTO GREATER EXPENSE INTO EXCESS TRILLONS OF $, THE USA IS BLEEDING TO DEATH AND THE PUBLIC DOESN´T KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THEIR MONEY,DEAD AMD WOUNDED YOUTH, AND FUTURE.ReplyDelete