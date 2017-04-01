Most People Don't Even Realize What's Coming

Will you get lost in the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Most people I asked don't even know what that is, but it's happening all around us right now. This system is about technological evolution... evolving us.
sheep still think Nothing is going on and it's all coincidence.... Good luck with that
THE SUCCESS OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE RELEYS ON THE PURCHASE OF TECHNOLOGICAL PRODUCTS INSTEAD OF INTERACTING WITH THE WORLD DIRECTLY. PEOPLE DON´T TALK TO PEOPLE--THEY TALK INTO AN I PHONE.ReplyDelete
PEOPLE ARE BEING DEHUMANIZED AND THEY DON´T HAVE THE INTELLIGENCE THAT THEY ARE SELLING THEIR SOULS OUT TO THE FACEBOOKS, AND TWITTERS, AND DATING SITES, ETC. BUT THESE PRODUCTS ARE ALL FOR SALE AND THEY EXIST ONLY BECAUSE THE LACK OF REAL EDUCATION LEADS THE CONSUMER TO LINE UP TO BUY THIS TECHNOLOICAL POISON.
IT CAN ONLY EXIST WITH YOUR PARTICIPATION, AND THE RESULT IS YOUR OWN FAULT. AMD WORSE OF ALL, IS THAT YOUR HOUSE IS FILLED WITH SPY CAMERAS AND MICROPHONES TO OBSERVE ALL OF YOUR MOVEMENTS. HOW STUPID COULD ANYONE BE TO HAVE A TV OR REFERIGERATOR WHICH MONITORS WHAT FOOD WE HAVE IN THE HOUSE ETC.?
THE WORD INTELLIGENCE IS A COMPLETE OXYMORON.
YOU SOLD YOURSELVES OUT TO ARTIFICIAL SLAVERY.