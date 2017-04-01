Max Keiser : Artificial Intelligence

In this episode of the Keiser Report from Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota, Max and Stacy discuss artificial intelligence - aka AI - as the Iron Horse Apocalypse of the modern social media man. The two recall their recent experience interacting with a real self-driving car and the car's human operating system. They also discuss corruption, shakedowns and more financial news.
