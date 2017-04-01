Fake Polls Still Going Strong
Good morning, I’m still reporting on: Fake Polls Still Going Strong, 1832 Synopsis: We have suspected it and mentioned it in several videos since the election, but now there is proof. Fake polls are still going strong in the U.S. – and now, even other pollsters are complaining about it. Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates told the Washington Examiner last week that the problem is still under-sampling of Republicans. “I have to be honest, not quite sure exactly why these media polls are under-sampling.” Another major pollster, John Zogby agreed. Citing a recent CBS poll that included just 24% Republicans, Zogby said: “That is just not America as I know it.” Zogby then tried to soften the blow to his fellow pollsters: "I don't think it is purposeful, I think it is functional. Years ago, the head of a prominent polling operation told me that they use out of work actors to do the polls.” Nah, actors wouldn’t have any build-in biases.
Posted by Bob Chapman
