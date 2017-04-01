Mafia Targets Migrants & Iran Nuclear Deal: VICE News
VICE News examines the tensions rising between the Black Axe and Sicily's Cosa Nostra, as the Nigerian criminal gang infiltrates the island. VICE News speaks with Sen. Ben Cardin about the Iran Nuclear Deal, it's future under the Trump administration, and how congress may respond if deciding what to do becomes their decision. The correlation between race and mental ability was popularized in the late 1990s by Charles Murray, a political scientist who spoke at the University of Michigan Wednesday night. VICE News was on the ground and met those who supported and protested the event. Plus, Ai Wei Wei’s largest public exhibition opens in New York.
Posted by Bob Chapman
