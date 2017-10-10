Las Vegas shooting false flag: Ex-CIA Robert David Steele speaks out
Was the Las Vegas shooting a false flag? Ex-CIA Clandestine Services Officer Robert David Steele says "yes." He hypothesizes that a US government drill (non-lethal) was hijacked by an Israel-linked element of organized crime and turned into a real mass shooting. The purpose: (1) Ramp up the post-9/11 police state, and push through more mass surveillance and gun control; (2) Punish Trump for backing off the war on Syria; (3) Stage another human sacrifice on behalf of the ruling satanic cabal.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment