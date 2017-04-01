JFK Files -- HITLER IN ARGENTINA til 65'

So no coincidence that the last World Cup final was Argentina v Germany in South America and only now the hitler files get released! Stalin was double crossed by the same zionists that funded the war! What a fucked up world we live in that we, the people are brainwashed through generations of lies, deceit & Zionist propaganda
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment