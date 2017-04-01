Decloaking the DEEP DEEP State

WH Wisecarver, an American patriot and the author of the Resurrection series of books returns to SGT Report to discuss the uncloaking of the deep deep state - and Bill tell us that all hope is NOT lost. It's up to each and every one of us to route out the vipers that are hell bent on destroying our Republic impeaching our duly elected President.
