IMPORTANT BREAKING NEWS HEADLINES OCT 7, 2017

ISIS Sympathizers Planned to 'Create the Next 9/11' With Attacks on Concerts, Subways & Times Square: Feds http://www.nbcnewyork.com/investigations/Terror-Plot-New-York-Concert-Landmark-ISIS-Las-Vegas-Arrest-Times-Square-449749293.html
Rainbow raids: Egypt launches its widest anti-gay crackdown yet https://www.reuters.com/article/us-egypt-rights/rainbow-raids-egypt-launches-its-widest-anti-gay-crackdown-yet-idUSKBN1CB1HE
German man arrested after 'trying to smuggle BOMB onto EU-bound passenger plane in Sweden https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4626252/bomb-plane-suspect-gothenburg-landvetter-airport/
North Korea 'ready to test new high range missile capable of hitting US west coast' http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/north-korea-ready-test-new-11299869
Exclusive: Iran open to talks over its ballistic missile program http://www.reuters.com/article/us-iran-missiles-diplomacy-exclusive/exclusive-iran-open-to-talks-over-its-ballistic-missile-program-sources-idUSKBN1CB22P
U.S. Tried to Kill North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in May, According to North Korea http://www.newsweek.com/north-korea-reveals-us-terrorist-plot-overthrow-kim-jong-un-679988
Mexico: 11th journalist killed, setting path for record-breaking year http://www.dw.com/en/mexico-11th-journalist-killed-setting-path-for-record-breaking-year/a-40852612
The death of Venezuela’s Humboldt glacier https://www.economist.com/news/americas/21730051-political-turmoil-making-it-impossible-scientists-study-it-death-venezuelas?fsrc=scn/tw/te/bl/ed/thedeathofvenezuelashumboldtglacier
Death toll rises to 24 in Pakistan shrine suicide bombing http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/death-toll-rises-24-pakistan-shrine-suicide-bombing-50339988
Tanzania's albinos hacked apart by witchdoctors http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2922243/Hunted-like-animals-sold-families-75-000-Tanzania-s-albinos-hacked-apart-witchdoctors-believe-body-parts-bring-luck-sick-trade-fuelled-country-s-elite.html
Canada province to ban abortion protests outside clinics http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41516615
Pope Francis urges tech companies do all they can to combat child porn http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/world/pope-francis-child-pornography-1.4343257
Germany moves Isis surveillance jets from Turkey to Jordan due to 'Armenian Genocide' dispute http://talkradio.co.uk/news/germany-moves-isis-surveillance-jets-turkey-jordan-due-armenian-genocide-dispute-17100519373
For first time: ISIS urges women to launch terror attacks http://www.muslimpress.com/Section-world-news-16/108374-for-first-time-isis-urges-women-to-launch-terror-attacksFor
France's 'Jihadi Gran' sentenced to 10 years in prison for funding terror http://www.jpost.com/International/Frances-Jihadi-Gran-sentenced-to-10-years-in-prison-for-funding-terror-506859
Russian Airstrikes Destroy ISIS Command Post in Syria, Killing About 80 Terrorists https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/syria-crisis/1939-russia-isis-command-post-syria.html
VG exposed the largest child sexual abuse forum. It was run by the police https://www.vg.no/spesial/2017/undercover-darkweb/?lang=en
North Korea could hit its enemies with plague and smallpox http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4957984/North-Korea-hit-enemies-plague-smallpox.html
Iraqi airstrike targeted an ISIS meeting in Al-Anbar, 20 commanders killed http://www.rpfront.com/world/iraqi-airstrike-targeted-a-isis-meeting-in-al-anbar-20-commanders-killed
Kim Wall: Divers find head, legs of missing journalist http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/07/europe/denmark-kim-wall-death/index.html
Hamas claims to arrest senior Islamic State leaders in Gaza https://www.timesofisrael.com/hamas-arrests-senior-islamic-state-leaders-in-gaza-report/
Madagascar in panic amid raging “double plague” outbreak; dozens dead https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/10/madagascar-in-panic-amid-raging-double-plague-outbreak-dozens-dead/
Las Vegas shooter took at least 20 cruises http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/06/us/vegas-shooter-paddock-foreign-cruises/index.html
UNLV prof blames Las Vegas massacre on Trump https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=9927
Canadian doctors help 2,000 commit suicide in a year https://www.yahoo.com/news/canadian-doctors-help-2-000-commit-suicide-212621726.html
As Overdose Deaths Pile Up, a Medical Examiner Quits the Morgue https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/07/us/drug-overdose-medical-examiner.html
Amazon considering selling online prescriptions, decision coming soon https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/06/amazon-considering-selling-online-prescriptions-decision-coming-soon.html
Antifa Group Plans Nationwide 'Deface Columbus Day' Actions for Monday https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/10/06/antifa-group-plans-nationwide-deface-columbus-day-actions-for-monday/
A third of men say they would have sex with a robot http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4956016/A-men-say-sex-ROBOT.html
After massacre, Jewish Las Vegas mayor says, 'Israel lives with this every day' https://www.timesofisrael.com/after-massacre-jewish-las-vegas-mayor-says-israel-lives-with-this-every-day/
Libyan authorities recover bodies of Copts beheaded by IS in 2015 https://www.timesofisrael.com/libyan-authorities-recover-bodies-of-copts-beheaded-by-is-in-2015/
ISIS's Military Capital Breached by Syrian Regime Forces, Russia Kills 60 'Foreign Mercenaries' http://www.newsweek.com/assad-enters-isis-military-capital-syria-russia-kills-60-foreign-mercenaries-680052
‘Game Over.’ Iraqi Forces See Beginning of the End for ISIS https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/06/world/middleeast/iraq-isis-hawija.html
Syria: Turkish forces prepare to support anti-Assad rebels in Idlib https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/oct/07/syria-turkish-forces-assad-idlib-erdogan
Iranian Lawmakers Praise Assad for "Defeating" U.S. and Israel in Syria http://www.mei.edu/content/io/iranian-lawmakers-praise-assad-defeating-us-and-israel-syria
Moscow hit by 130 fake bomb calls, evacuates 100,000 people https://www.timesofisrael.com/moscow-faces-130-fake-bomb-calls-evacuates-100000-people/
YouTube changes search to combat Las Vegas conspiracy videos http://www.wsmv.com/story/36533188/youtube-changes-search-to-combat-las-vegas-conspiracy-videos
They Are Censoring Vegas Shooting News! http://allnewspipeline.com/Tech_Censoring_Vegas_Shooting_News.php
Chief M.D. of Vegas hospital's emergency department says 'mass casualty
incident disaster drill' was initiated after massacre took place https://www.intellihub.com/chief-m-d-vegas-hospital-says-mass-casualty-incident-disaster-drill-was-initiated-after-massacre-took-place/
Massive Evidence Mounts Vegas Shooting Was an ISIS Attack https://www.infowars.com/vegas-shooting-an-isis-attack-evidence-suggests/
Dear America, Taking Guns from the 99% Gives the 1% All of the Power 100% of the Time http://thefreethoughtproject.com/disarming-guns-america-elite/
Las Vegas Shooter Made ISIS Tape According To Former Trump Campaign Official http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-06/las-vegas-shooter-made-isis-tape-according-former-trump-campaign-official
Vegas Shooter Investigators "Puzzled", Believe He Was Not Alone For Two Reasons http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-06/vegas-shooter-investigators-puzzled-believe-he-was-not-alone-two-reasons
What Would A North Korean Nuclear Attack Look Like? http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-06/north-korean-nuke-attack-would-kill-over-2-million-report-finds
Silicon Valley Millennial Offers LSD "Microdosing" Course, But Is There A Hidden Agenda? http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-05/silicon-valley-millennial-offers-lsd-microdosing-course-there-hidden-agenda
