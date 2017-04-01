George Soros Transfers $18 Billion to Open Society Foundation
Why do wealthy people nowadays have such little creativity? So many
institutions that actually help issues could be erected with that money,
instead it's likely a tax write off or secretly being funneled back to
those he owes favors to.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment