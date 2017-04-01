G. Edward Griffin : Breaking Out Of The Cancerous Divide and Conquer Matrix

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news with G. Edward Griffin on the greater divide and conquer agenda, cancer, solutions, censorship, control of new media, red pill, distractions, federal reserve, George Soros, bankers and more in this jam-packed 22min interview. Share it if you enjoy it.
