Eric Paddock - Brother Of Las Vegas Shooter Bizarre Interviews (All)

The brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock speaks for a second time. Eric Paddock, brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, spoke to reporters in a rambling, wide-ranging interview outside his home.
Las Vegas Gunman's Brother: He Was A Highly Intelligent Person
The brother of the Las Vegas shooter spoke again to reporters again Tuesday in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
Eric Paddock, speaking outside his Orlando home, said he was having trouble processing "the horror story" after his brother, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas Sunday night, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 people.
"Steve took care of the people he loved. He helped make me and my family wealthy. He's the reason I was able to retire. This is the Steve we know, we knew. The people he loved and took care of," Eric Paddock said.
In the rambling, emotional interview, Eric Paddock spoke of his family's life and their hardships. He said Stephen Paddock helped make their mother's "retirement very comfortable."
"My mom was born in the Depression, she had a tough life her husband was an a******. She raised four kids on a secretary salary and some of us weren't great kids -- we were bad kids at some level. We grew up poor in San Fernando Valley," he said. (Their father, he acknowledged Monday, was a bank robber who spent years on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list in the 1960s and 70s.)
"My heart is destroyed, for all these people, but I can't tell you why Steve did what he did," Eric Paddock said.
He said he couldn't understand what drove his brother to fire on thousands of concertgoers through two windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.
Posted by Bob Chapman
