Drop out of Capitalism -- The Twin Oaks’ case

Have you ever wanted to drop out of capitalism? | Outliers Episode 1
In our new series, Outliers, VICE explores worlds beyond the economic
mainstream, meeting people who’ve chosen unusual and sometimes radical
relationships to money, commerce and capitalism. For our first episode
we headed to Virginia, where a cluster of communes thrives in rural,
conservative Louisa County.
In exchange for working around 40
hours a week, Twin Oaks’ roughly 100 residents get everything taken care
of, free of charge, from food to housing to health insurance. But the
community is able to provide so generously because of their successful
businesses; for over thirty years, they produced every hammock sold at
Pier One and today, they sell tofu to Whole Foods.
We traveled to Twin Oaks to learn what life is like at the communal fringes of capitalism.
