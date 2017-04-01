Did Russia Just Issue A New Eurasian Currency?
Tens of millions of Americans have not recovered from the last crisis. IBM sales drop for 22 months in a row. Housing starts plummet as the housing market implodes on itself. Mnuchin pushes agenda and says if you do not do what we want we will crash the economy. Warning inflation and a market correction might be headed our way very soon. The corporate media and government are pushing this idea. Russia just introduced a new currency, this new currency will most likely be used for the Eurasian countries.
Posted by Bob Chapman
