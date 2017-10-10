David Icke - Las Vegas Report '2017
It was staged to come after our rights and freedooms... from 9/11 to every terrorist incident to date it and it has all been plotted and planned and is not organic. From 2001 till today these have been orchestrated to look organic so that laws maybe pass to regulate and restrict human movement thinking and actions. Our lives are being dictated and manipulated no longer are we living freelee to obtain knowledge to evolve as consciousness. Is becoming more and more obvious we are a slave race being manipulated through all kinds of distractions in our daily lives. This is not why we were born to endure this. We were born to learn grow and evolve with our surroundings and our self to elevate our Consciousness and awareness not to pay taxes be called terrorists and live on the edge of insanity everyday.
