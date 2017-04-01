Dave Janda – Top Wall Street, Hollywood, D.C. Involved in Child Abuse

Dr. Dave Janda has top Washington D.C. contacts and reveals one of his sources says General Flynn was working with the Russians to stop child rape and abuse. Do you wonder why General Flynn has not been charged with any crime? Janda says, “My source tells me what General Flynn was discussing with the Russians was taking down the pedophile networks. . . . 400 names were provided to Flynn of people involved with pedophile activity here in the United States. The names include top people in Washington, Wall Street and high level players in Hollywood.” The Deep-State does not want that list to go public.
