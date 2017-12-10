Constructing Trump's Wall & Bump Stock Bill: VICE News
VICE News takes examines the beginnings of Trump's wall. Construction has begun on wall prototypes in San Diego. While it's difficult to see from the American side, a photographer has discovered a vantage point atop a dirt hill on the Mexican side. VICE News meets with a woman in Arizona who's suing her congressman in federal court for blocking her on Facebook. Colin Kaepernick hasn't given an interview since January. VICE News discusses what his silence means for the symbol he's become -- and the movement he's sparked. Plus, a look at the untold truth behind Columbus Day and changes to the bicameral legislature, the world's largest weather vane.
Bob Chapman
