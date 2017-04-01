Conquering Depression and Addictions with Brett Veinotte of School Sucks Podcast

Jeff interviews returning guest Brett Veinotte of the School Sucks Podcast. Topics include: Brett's School Sucks Across America tour, giving up drinking, self transformation, a culture of addiction vs personal freedom, freedom starts with the self, overwhelming media saturation and powerlessness, the power of positivity, self esteem, taking action and creating freedom, routine and self discipline, overcoming shame, exercise and lifestyle balance, healing and gratitude, meditation, Brett to speak at Anarchapulco 2018, a wellness retreat before Anarchapulco 2018
