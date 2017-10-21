Coast To Coast AM - October 21, 2017 The Firesign Theatre & The Expedition for ETs with Jimmy Church
Coast To Coast AM - October 21, 2017 The Firesign Theatre & The Expedition for ETs with Jimmy Church In the first hour, actor and singer Phil Proctor joined Jimmy Church (email) to discuss his life in entertainment and work in the legendary comedy troupe, The Firesign Theatre. Next, adventurer Josh Gates reflected ancient mysteries and his recent adventure, a 50,000-mile, multi-continent quest for for evidence of life beyond our planet, and the truth behind longstanding legends. Open Lines followed in the second half of the program. In the first hour, actor and singer Phil Proctor joined Jimmy Church (email) to discuss his life in entertainment and work in the legendary comedy troupe, The Firesign Theatre. Next, adventurer Josh Gates reflected ancient mysteries and his recent adventure, a 50,000-mile, multi-continent quest for for evidence of life beyond our planet, and the truth behind longstanding legends. Open Lines followed in the second half of the program. In the first hour, actor and singer Phil Proctor joined Jimmy Church (email) to discuss his life in entertainment and work in the legendary comedy troupe, The Firesign Theatre. Next, adventurer Josh Gates reflected ancient mysteries and his recent adventure, a 50,000-mile, multi-continent quest for for evidence of life beyond our planet, and the truth behind longstanding legends. Open Lines followed in the second half of the program. In the first hour, actor and singer Phil Proctor joined Jimmy Church of "Fade To Black Radio" to discuss his life in entertainment and work in the legendary comedy troupe, The Firesign Theatre. Next, adventurer Josh Gates reflected ancient mysteries and his recent adventure, a 50,000-mile, multi-continent quest for for evidence of life beyond our planet, and the truth behind longstanding legends. Open Lines followed in the second half of the program. Coast To Coast AM - October 21, 2017 The Firesign Theatre & The Expedition for ETs with Jimmy Church
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment