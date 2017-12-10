Bitcoin Is Skyrocketing And Can Not Be Stopped

For anyone involved in the cryptocurrency space this Friday the 13th is most certainly not an unlucky one! Bitcoin has skyrocketed in value hitting $5,840 USD which was an all time New record! Blockchain technology stock like HIVE have seen incredible gains as well so the future of decentralization is looking very promising. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media about these booming markets and how one can position themselves to earn profits from this new emerging industry!
