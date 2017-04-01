Benjamin Fulford on The Zionist Mafia

Letter to the Editor – A Note on “Jewishness” and Zionism Benjamin Fulford Blog
The Zionist State Needs "Islamic Terrorists" In Order To Survive
So
they manufacture them through False Flags such as the attacks in Paris
and 9/11. The Self Proclaimed Jewish State was created within the bowels
of deception.
Since the 1890's the Zionists have had their
sights on the Land Of Palestine. World War I (1914) gave the Zionists a
foothold in Palestine through Rothschild controlled England, amid the
Balfour Declaration.
World War II fomented a mass migration of
European Jews to the Zionist State, another Rothschild funded war. It
just so happens that Hitler's Germany played into the hands of the
Zionists. (1933 The Transfer Agreement ) Don't forget world Jewry
declared war on Germany that same year. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Tra...
Fast
forward to September Eleventh 2001, Israel had/has a huge public
relation problem. For the racist apartheid state was being recognized
for what it is, i.e. an unjust colonial settler state.
September
the eleventh was designed to demonize the Muslim world, whom the
Self-Proclaimed Jewish State just happens to be surrounded by. (go
figure) False Flag terror operations like the ones in France are
perpetrated by Zionists in order to create the perception that the
Zionists State's security concerns are also the world's concern.
ISIS
is another manufactured perception management tool; least we forget
that the balkanization and destabilization of the countries surrounding
the Zionist State has been in the works since the 1980's, as was the war
with Iraq, Libya, Syria, and a future war with Iran. One such plan, https://en.wikipedia.org/…/A_Clean_Br...
It
is of course my contention that most wars, and the current wave of so
called terrorism are directly related to the Self-Proclaimed Jewish
State. In other words, and keeping this in mind as world events unfold,
that
The Zionist State Needs Islamic Terrorists In Order To Survive . . .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment