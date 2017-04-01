Benjamin Fulford - Oct 9 Report: Suddenly MI6, Mossad, CIA, NSA, Pentagon, Yakuza re 2017

Benjamin Fulford - Oct 9 Report: Suddenly MI6, Mossad, CIA, NSA,
Pentagon, Yakuza and Others All Say Something Big Is Coming 2017.
Posted by benjamin, October 9, 2017
Suddenly all sorts of people who dropped contact after the March 11,
2011 Fukushima terror attack are trying to contact the White Dragon
Society (WDS) through this writer. These include a top Yakuza assassin, a
senior MI6 operative, an NSA representative, a representative from a
new CIA faction, and others. They, together with our regular contacts,
all agree that something big is coming.
The most colourful character to renew contact was a Mr. K, who was
introduced to this writer years ago by Japanese military intelligence as
the top assassin for the Yamaguchi-gumi mutual protection syndicate
(this was before it splintered into three factions). The diminutive and
serene-looking Mr. K says his job consists of chopping peoples’ fingers
off, one knuckle at a time, until he extracts the information he
needs. He then wraps the bodies in lead and dumps them in the ocean,
something Takamasa Kawase of Japanese military intelligence
independently confirmed. Mr. K also says that he has done work for the
Mitsubishi banking conglomerate (presumably helping them locate missing
funds).
It was an associate of Mr. K, the daughter of former Yamaguchi No. 2
boss Masaru Takumi, who insisted on meeting this writer on March 10,
2011 to set my mobile alarm to ring at exactly 11:00 AM on March 11,
2011, the day of the nuclear and tsunami terror attack on Japan.
Trucks were also spotted bringing large amounts of emergency relief
supplies to the Yagamaguchi-gumi’s headquarters in the days before the
January 17, 1995 Kobe earthquake, according to Kobe residents who live
near their headquarters. As a result, their gang was far faster than
the central government to provide relief supplies to quake-stricken
residents of Kobe.
Now Mr. K says his group has become “spiritual in nature” and that starting in late October…
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment