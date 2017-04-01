Armageddon is Here -- Stan Deyo
A CALAMITOUS conflict in 2017 will create “the End of The World” according to an ancient ritual using the blood of an Italian patron saint. Italy’s Catholic Church perform a global miracle three times a year which declares the safety of the world, using San Gennaro’s blood, the patron Saint of Naples known globally as Saint Janarius. In January and September, the religious leaders were able to successfully liquefy San Gennaro’s blood during the holy ceremonies.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Stan Deyo
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment