Anonymous - OPEN YOUR EYES!

The things are not going well. Wars, suffering, poverty and disease are plaguing the Earth, and sadly, most of us are too busy and distracted with our life, to be aware of all this problems that are unfolding around us. We have become blind, and unless we open the eyes, dark times are awaiting for us. This video intends to show all the crude reality that surround us, which we often fail to see, since our minds are too distracted with our daily life... OPEN YOUR EYES!!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
