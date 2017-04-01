Anonymous draws the line between the idea And Antifa #OpLineInTheSand~ Engaged!
It's Time to clean up and draw a line in the sand. If your true to the
idea, then we, brothers and sisters have a job to do.
This can not go on any longer, this risks what little freedom and
liberty every citizen has left within this corrupt system. Yes; we have
to make a change but we agree violence is NOT the way no? and plays
right into the hand of the people we are against, yes?
So;
It's time to take action, here and now. We will focus on those that
claim themselves anonymous yet have sided with a violent political
action group known as antifa. Every true anon knows , Anonymous doesn't
take sides in politics or political action groups and it likewise
doesn't support the use of violence.
Now it's time to expose and draw attention to these fraudsters before
they corrupt another mind into thinking that anonymous is or supports
Antifa!
You may take part below and help us expose and draw attention to this
infection we have runing rampant across social media. Afterwards feel
free to upload or share this video with its message everywhere!
Don't stop at just so called anon accounts on twitter , you may continue
on to all fake anon accounts and Antifa pages that you find on any
social media site as well if you want to put in the extra leg work.
Much love family!
Posted by Bob Chapman
Violation of US Code 18-2339T on Terrorism:ReplyDelete
Protesters paid and those paying them to
commit violence can be arrested and /or
fined and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
If this Code is enforced, we do not need
Martial Law.