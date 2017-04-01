Alex Jones (FULL Commercial Free) Wed 10/25/17: News & Analysis, Ted Malloch, Paul Joseph Watson
Date: Wednesday October 25, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, October 25th: The Fall Of The Democratic Party - The Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC funded the infamous Russian dossier on Trump in an attempt to derail his presidential run. Author and television producer Ted Malloch to discuss the conflict between Spain and Catalonia and much more. Also, actor Corey Feldman has announced a plan to expose elite Hollywood pedophiles and the DoD announced a drill that will simulate a national power failure from a solar flare during the same time period as Antifa’s day of rage. We will take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
