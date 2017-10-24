24 Hours With A California Firefighting Crew
This morning, a contract firefighter died in Napa County. His truck rolled over the edge of a steep road as he rushed to get more water to battle the Nuns fire, one of 14 still raging in Northern California. It was the first death of a firefighter and the 41st death overall from wildfires that are among the worst in the state’s history. In eight days, they’ve burned more than 213,000 acres, destroyed close to 5700 structures and forced the evacuations of at least 40,000 people. 11,000 firefighters are still battling the deadly blazes. VICE News spent 24 hours with a crew working around the clock on the northern edge of the Nuns fire.
Posted by Bob Chapman
