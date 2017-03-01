Trump Just Said STUNNED Washington By Saying the Four Words They Didn’t Want To Hear
President Trump made sure it was known that he wants “more products proudly swamped with for beautiful words: Made in the USA.” “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and I guess it’s probably something I could say that I’m very good at,” Trump admitted during his Indiana speech. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. We’re going to cut taxes for the middle class, make the tax code simpler and more fair for everyday Americans. And we are going to bring back the jobs and wealth that have left our country and most people thought left our country for good.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
