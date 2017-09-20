Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

"Transhumanism & the Bible" (full movie) 2017









Transhumanism's attempt to live forever is the ultimate rebellion against God, because the wages of sin is death and every time someone dies it is a reminder that they were a sinner. The lost reject the truth that they are a sinner, and if they can remove the consequence of sin it would be easier to accept that there is no God.﻿




The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)