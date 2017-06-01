The iPhone X Exposed - Biometric Identification Is Just The Beginning...

The iPhone X will soon be on the market tracking, tracing and databasing every face it sets it's bionic eye on. Facial recognition software has just entered the mainstream as Apple unveils their newest device the IPhone X. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth outlines some of the obvious and not so obvious applications (and violations of privacy) that this new technology can and will bring to society.
