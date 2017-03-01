The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 9/29/17: Ted Malloch EU Spain Catalonia
Date: Friday September 29, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, September 29th: Antifa Prepares For War - California moves to ban gas car sales after the year 2040 and Antifa plans to start a "civil war" on Nov 4. Author and television producer Ted Malloch joins the program to discuss the EU and Spain's conflict with Catalonia. Brandon Tatum posted a viral video to Facebook where he shared his views on the NFL kneeling controversy and never expected the amazing response he received. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
