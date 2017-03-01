The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 9/27/17: Stefan Molyneux

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Date: Wednesday September 27, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, September 27th: Fake GOP Unmasks Itself - The blueblood "Republicans" - who are simply globalists larping as conservatives - have finally unmasked themselves by refusing to repeal Obamacare. They of course "repealed" it during the Obama era when there was no chance the president would sign. Modern-day philosopher Stefan Molyneux explains how this paradigm-shakeup will affect history. We also take your calls throughout today's broadcast, so tune in and call in!







