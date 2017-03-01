The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 9/27/17: Stefan Molyneux
Date: Wednesday September 27, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, September 27th: Fake GOP Unmasks Itself - The blueblood "Republicans" - who are simply globalists larping as conservatives - have finally unmasked themselves by refusing to repeal Obamacare. They of course "repealed" it during the Obama era when there was no chance the president would sign. Modern-day philosopher Stefan Molyneux explains how this paradigm-shakeup will affect history. We also take your calls throughout today's broadcast, so tune in and call in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Stefan Molyneux
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment