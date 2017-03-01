Gerald Celente on Bitcoin Bubble and China Crackdown
Banks will continue to talk down bitcoin because it makes the system obsolete, says longtime trends forecaster Gerald Celente. But Celente has a stern message for the banks, “bitcoin, is not going away anytime soon.” "There is no more ‘In God We Trust,' people are realizing the fiat money scam so we see bitcoin having a bright future," Celente said in an interview on Monday. Bitcoin’s price has primarily traded below $4,000 since September 14; still up some 300% since the start of the year. The virtual currency had previously surged over $5,000 on September 2. According to Celente, China is behind the volatility. "China has placed restrictions on bitcoin because the yuan has been growing very rapidly,” Celente said. Adding, "You are going to see a devaluation of the yuan so they can increase exports -- and now that people won’t have bitcoin to go into, they may go into gold.
Posted by Bob Chapman
