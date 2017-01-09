The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 9/1/17: Jack Posobiec, Arthur Schaper
Date: Friday September 01, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, September 1st - Nation Turns Against Antifa: President Trump is set to terminate Obama's "Dreamer" amnesty program known as DACA, but Congress looks to throw illegals a life raft. We'll cover the Trump administration's progress on jobs and the economy, Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts and the storm's impact beyond Houston. We'll break down the strategy on North Korea with author James Wesley Rawles, and discuss Antifa violence with activist Austen Fletcher. Trump supporter Arthur Schaper also talks about his encounter with the violent left. And journalist Jack Posobiec joins us to expose the deep state's ongoing war against Trump. You don't want to miss this global broadcast!
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Arthur Schaper, Jack Posobiec
