SIGNS OF THE END TIMES? - Biblical Events Happening Around The World Right Now!
Our way of life is far more vulnerable than most people would ever dare to imagine. A single major catastrophe could fundamentally alter all of our lives at any moment. But since most people have not experienced such a catastrophe during their entire lifetimes, most people just assume that there will never be one. This is called “normalcy bias” and it can lull us into a very false sense of complacency. The other day, Michael Hanlon of the wrote an article entitled “How will the world end? From ‘’ AI to — seven scenarios that could end human race“. Below, I discuss each of those seven scenarios along with five additional ones that I have added. We live in a world that is becoming increasingly unstable, and as a society we have become exceedingly dependent on the technology that we have surrounded ourselves with. If something were to happen which would force us to live like our grandparents and great-grandparents did, most of us would be in a tremendous amount of trouble. And as our technology has advanced, so has the potential that this technology will be used for and. There is great in the heart of man, and the potential to hurt others with that evil has never been greater. And of course there are always other ” to be concerned about as well. The following are that could bring about the end of the world as we know it… Could the machines one day rise up and take over? Personally, I am skeptical, but some of the brightest minds in the world are deeply concerned about this Humanity may have already created its own nemesis, Professor Stephen Hawking warned last week. The Cambridge University physicist claimed that new developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) mean that within a few decades, computers thousands of times more powerful than in existence today may decide to usurp their creators and effectively end humanity’s 100,000-year dominance of Earth. Michael Hanlon considers this one to have a “very low” probability, and I concur. Although our ability to destroy ourselves is growing by leaps and bounds, I believe that any time times event events world worldwide "united states" people weather 2017 2018 prediction book "food storage" reading historic support help hope prepare food water "clean water" "emergency food" "emergency supplies" AI iphone "iphone x" global mind phone "phone call" read reading love faith AR movie sun moon "sun and moon" involving the Large Hadron Collider would be a localized event. However, that doesn’t mean that we are not going to see tremendous changes in our weather in the years ahead. The primary driver of climate change, the sun, is behaving very strangely right now. If it continues to behave erratically, that could cause dramatic climate shifts. In addition, the increase in seismic activity that we have been witnessing all over the planet could also greatly affect our climate. Volcanic ash can have a tremendous cooling impact on global weather patterns, and volcanoes that erupt on the ocean floor could potentially cause ocean temperatures to rise substantially. Scientists tell us that if ocean temperatures were to rise far enough, we could see billions of fish dying. If such an event were to occur, a global famine would not be too far behind. sun spot cme recent surge in seismic activity and the super volcano beneath Yellowstone National Park. 2017 hurricane A high-tech office in Sweden is implanting its workers with computer chips under the skin in order for them to access the building, a move which ‘biohackers’ says is preparation for a future when governments and corporations adopt the same technology.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment