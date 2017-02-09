PETITION TO DECLARE GEORGE SOROS TERRORIST NEEDS 55,000 MORE SIGNATURES – SHARE THIS NOW!
George Soros, the infamous billionaire behind Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and most of the other radical liberal groups in this country, has recently been unmasked. An official petition, started on a .gov website, has already gotten nearly 50,000 signatures to declare him a terrorist. If the petition receives 100,000 signatures by September 19th it will be submitted to the White House for an official response within 60 days. It’s high time that this criminal gets thrown in jail, and now with President Trump in office, it’s the perfect opportunity for us to take action. The petition, which thousands have already signed, asks for George Soros to be declared a terrorist…but that’s not all. It also asks for the government to seize all of his organizations and their assets under RICO and NDAA laws, which will put a stop to the mayhem he’s causing on a global scale. The petition states: Whereas George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United States, and has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government, the DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law. It’s about time that somebody start a petition to arrest this scumbag. Over the past several decades, he’s leveraged his tremendous wealth to destabilize Western countries, sow the seeds of racial division, and create massive economic destruction.
Posted by Bob Chapman
