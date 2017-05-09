Nuclear weapons new Documentary 2017
if the USA never invented these weapons there would likely still be war. The fact that this bomb has this much destruction power makes diplomatic leaders reasonable. Leaders are scared for their own civilian which equals to peace. Peace through fear is better than a war every 20 years.
The Atom bombs were never used in Korea because General MacArthur's plan was to drop roughly 11-13 bombs on the Korean China border to create a field of radiation separating the peninsula from the mainland. MacArthur insisted this strategy was the only way to win publicly. This lead to MacArthur being forced to resign and Truman not running for a second term. It was a very big incident that nearly escalated to a nuclear war. They gloss over this very important aspect of the Korean war and its relevance to nuclear arms.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment