No oil, no money, no Caliphate?
No oil, no money, no Caliphate? Syrian Army takes control over strategic oil area near Deir ez-Zor
Oilfields and a natural gas-processing plant southeast of the Deir-ez-Zor air base have come under the control of the Syrian Army, media reports.
America says whoever makes trade with north Korea will be sanctioned, BUT whoever is buying that oil from isis won't get sanctioned? how do they generate money? someone must be buying it, and America is in the loop because if they wasn't they would be bitching a moaning on the media.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment